Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,650 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PROF. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $5,491,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,367,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROF remained flat at $8.20 on Friday. 17,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,580. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 71.28% and a negative net margin of 350.14%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PROF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Profound Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

