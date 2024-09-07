Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities (LON:SQS) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.81

Shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities (LON:SQS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.81 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.93 ($0.06). Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities shares last traded at GBX 4.93 ($0.06), with a volume of 630 shares.
Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.81.
About Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities
SQS Software Quality Systems AG (SQS) is a Germany-based provider of software testing and quality management services. The Company operates in three business segments: Managed Services (MS), which includes long term engagements for testing standard software package products; Specialist Consultancy Services (SCS), which includes transformation and quality in projects with skills, including SAP, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), process consulting and improvement, and load and performance testing; and Regular Testing Services (RTS), which includes consultancy services on a local basis and contracted for a short term (three months).
