Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Sells $79,778.90 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. OTR Global began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,083.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,070.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,794.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,244,873 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,274,326 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $82,409,000 after purchasing an additional 756,926 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Articles

