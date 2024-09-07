Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Noble Financial

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Noble Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Lifeway Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.01. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $272,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,193,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lifeway Foods news, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $240,444.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,191.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,193,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,698 shares of company stock valued at $887,612. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

