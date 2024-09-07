Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,350 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 2.86% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $43,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $1,797,132.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $159,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,392.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $1,797,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,620. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LGND traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.14. 64,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,861. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.61. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $112.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.