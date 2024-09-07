LimeWire 1-Day Volume Hits $4.13 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One LimeWire token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LimeWire has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. LimeWire has a total market cap of $57.13 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,846 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,846.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.19150175 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,605,869.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

