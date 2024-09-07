Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of LINC stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 17,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $204,542.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 935,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,240,603.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $490,481. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 65,982 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 29.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 258,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.