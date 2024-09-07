Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $682.10

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 682.10 ($8.97) and traded as low as GBX 607.84 ($7.99). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 610 ($8.02), with a volume of 257,345 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.86) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Down 3.6 %

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 638.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 681.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £375.79 million, a PE ratio of -11,760.00, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 6.66%. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -144,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Miriam Greenwood bought 2,750 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,937.50 ($26,216.31). 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Further Reading

