Lisk Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.21 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $102.39 million and $3.21 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000595 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

