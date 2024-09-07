Litecoin Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $362.16 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $63.54 or 0.00116630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009905 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,947,912 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

