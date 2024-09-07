LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.32.

LivePerson stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.58). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 83,735 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $93,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 83,735 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $93,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,696 shares of company stock valued at $220,795. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 66,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

