Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires Shares of 187,915 PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 187,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,999,000. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF comprises 8.9% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned 7.26% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILZ. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 121,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 32,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILZ stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.93.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

