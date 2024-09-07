Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

MGK stock opened at $298.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.81 and a 200-day moving average of $297.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $330.36.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

