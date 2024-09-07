Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes $205,000 Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 31.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $1,034,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $456.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $451.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.87. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

