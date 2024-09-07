Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes $455,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VMBS stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.36.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
