Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.66 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.86.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.