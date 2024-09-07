Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,843,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,834,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,606,000 after acquiring an additional 459,753 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $58.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

