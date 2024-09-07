Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $566.63. The stock had a trading volume of 976,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,765. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $578.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.