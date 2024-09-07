Locus Chain Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $51.69 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $51.69 million and approximately $269,487.99 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

