Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 124,430 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,430 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $145,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,377,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $5.81 on Friday, hitting $431.50. The company had a trading volume of 732,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,506. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $448.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.50 and a 200-day moving average of $373.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

