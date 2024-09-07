Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,194 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of PACCAR worth $69,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,288,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $87,441,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 562,571 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.25. 3,980,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.22.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

