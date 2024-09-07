Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $115.01 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 381,778 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Arch Capital Group worth $115,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACGL traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $114.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

