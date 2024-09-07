Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $121.26 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Lam Research worth $121,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Lam Research by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 142.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

Lam Research stock traded down $22.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $733.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,419. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $901.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $938.10. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

