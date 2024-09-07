Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $56.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $56,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 137.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.3% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $192.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RL. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.