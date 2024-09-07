Loudon Investment Management LLC Buys 1,145 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 158,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,653 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

