Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.43

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.43 and traded as high as $12.38. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 5,507 shares trading hands.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.43% of Magyar Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

