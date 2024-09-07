Main Street Group LTD Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Main Street Group LTD reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Main Street Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. 2,099,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,769. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

