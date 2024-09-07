Main Street Group LTD Increases Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Main Street Group LTD raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,240 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 10.8% of Main Street Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $25,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $49.61. 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,572. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

