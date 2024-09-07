Main Street Group LTD Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Main Street Group LTD reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DUK traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $116.60. 3,482,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,683. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.10. The company has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

