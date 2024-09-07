Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
MDI opened at C$7.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$623.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of C$6.81 and a 12-month high of C$10.39.
Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of C$168.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.8096828 earnings per share for the current year.
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
