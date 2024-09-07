Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

MDI opened at C$7.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$623.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of C$6.81 and a 12-month high of C$10.39.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of C$168.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.8096828 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Luke Graham acquired 20,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,200.00. In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Benjamin Luke Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,200.00. Also, Senior Officer John Ross Davies sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.91, for a total transaction of C$44,264.88. Insiders have bought a total of 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $189,908 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.