Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 2.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56. 7,191,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 57,167,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.