Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 5.0 %

MRIN stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 86.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.