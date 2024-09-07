Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Shares Up 43%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 43% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 9,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 13,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Maris-Tech Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, civilian and home security, and defense and homeland security markets in Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers low latency video encoding and decoding platform to handle multiple video channels; dual channel low power encoder systems; miniature recording and streaming platforms; miniature intelligent video surveillance solutions; power and modular video encoding/decoding platform; and ultra-low-latency streaming solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.