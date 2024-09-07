Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,115,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after acquiring an additional 57,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Markel Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MKL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,533.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,567.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,546.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.