Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CEO Raymond J. Pittman Sells 74,214 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 74,214 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $313,925.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,884,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,432,885.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Matterport Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Matterport stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
