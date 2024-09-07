Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CEO Raymond J. Pittman Sells 74,214 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 74,214 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $313,925.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,884,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,432,885.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matterport Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Matterport

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

