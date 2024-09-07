McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.39. McKesson also updated its FY25 guidance to $31.75-$32.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $624.93.

Get McKesson alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $504.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a 12-month low of $412.64 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $574.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,810. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.