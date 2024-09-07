McRae Industries, Inc. (MCRAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 3rd

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

McRae Industries Price Performance

Shares of MCRAA stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. McRae Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

