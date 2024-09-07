Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Trading 6.6% Higher

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.58. Approximately 16,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 45,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDP. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Canada upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDP

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$65.74 million, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.88.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.95 million. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.1645485 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.