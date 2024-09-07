Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 78.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

MPW opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPW. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MPW

Insider Buying and Selling at Medical Properties Trust

In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.