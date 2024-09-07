Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Michael Reid Purchases 222,602 Shares of Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Free Report) insider Michael Reid acquired 222,602 shares of Megaport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$8.12 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of A$1,807,528.24 ($1,229,611.05).

Megaport Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10.

Megaport Company Profile

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

