MELD (MELD) One Day Volume Tops $1.31 Million

MELD (MELD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MELD has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a total market capitalization of $45.55 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s launch date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01120048 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,371,834.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

