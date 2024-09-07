MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Trading Up 3%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.
About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange. Specialized in the development, acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers, logistics facilities and data centers, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, MSCI Small Caps indices and DJSI.
