Meter Governance One Day Volume Reaches $50,762.56 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and $50,762.56 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,383,020 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,178 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,376,528 with 31,246,000 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.40880285 USD and is down -9.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $424,520.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

