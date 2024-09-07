Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Announces Earnings Results

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $258.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.71. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEI. StockNews.com raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

