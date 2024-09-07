Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $258.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of MEI opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $344.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.71. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -16.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MEI shares. StockNews.com raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

