Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

