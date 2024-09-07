Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 902,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 255,267 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $118,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,916.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 47,648 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,827,113 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,388,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,325,547. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

