Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 118 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF comprises 0.7% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 467.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYY traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.38. 20,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.29. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $137.55.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

