Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

