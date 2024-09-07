Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.
Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.
About Mineral Resources
Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mineral Resources
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.