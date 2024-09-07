Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.75. 331,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,018. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.80.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.